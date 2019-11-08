Macroview Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Macroview Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 6.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $308.93. 49,026,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,494,539. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $309.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.53.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

