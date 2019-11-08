Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,442 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 183,621 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 34,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 41,043 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 63,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners set a $32.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.46. 97,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,788,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

