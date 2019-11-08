Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,525. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $89.93.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.