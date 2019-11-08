Mackay Shields LLC Has $7.06 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 106,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $2,750,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.20. 7,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,821. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cowen set a $116.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.61.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.