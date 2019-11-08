Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 19,756 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.21.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $118.39. 439,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,672. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

