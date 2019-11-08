M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 708.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,495,000. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 213,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 312.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 63,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.37. 22,507,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,934,640. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.