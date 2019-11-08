M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $811,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 56.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.00. 2,930,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,524. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $80.34. The stock has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

