LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,260,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 51,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

