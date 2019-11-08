LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.04. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $89.38.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

