Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

LL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

LL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 1,106,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, insider Michael L. Reeves acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,329.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.