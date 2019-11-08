LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,514. The stock has a market cap of $136.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYTS. ValuEngine raised shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

