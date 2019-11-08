LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.57 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.39%.

Shares of NYSE:LKSD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 463,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,219. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. LSC Communications has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Get LSC Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LKSD shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for LSC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.