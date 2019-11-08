LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $641,082.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,611.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $357,963.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,758 shares of company stock worth $4,133,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $155.75 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $82.24 and a 12 month high of $160.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.26 and its 200-day moving average is $123.05.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. Research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

