LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,396 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 116.7% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,906 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,200 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1,281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 755,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 700,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,390,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,031,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 385,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

NYSE:TCF opened at $42.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.69 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Vance K. Opperman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCF shares. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.18.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.