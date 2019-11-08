LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 145,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,504.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,821,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

BKH opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.16. Black Hills Corp has a 52-week low of $59.49 and a 52-week high of $82.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

