LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Rollins by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Rollins by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Rollins by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.92 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

