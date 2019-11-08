Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,905. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

