Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.71 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

NYSE:LPX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 75,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,378. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

