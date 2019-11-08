Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Charles Peal Purchases 84,525 Shares

Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Charles Peal bought 84,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £476,721 ($622,920.42).

LOK opened at GBX 611 ($7.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Lok’n Store Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 385.75 ($5.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 555 ($7.25). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 544.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 519.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 8.33 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Lok’n Store Group’s previous dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Lok’n Store Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 697 ($9.11) target price (up from GBX 617 ($8.06)) on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a research report on Monday.

About Lok’n Store Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

