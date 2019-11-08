Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 111,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,796,000. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 78.9% in the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 11,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.79.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $381.86. The stock had a trading volume of 777,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

