Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Raised to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 151.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LIVX. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Livexlive Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Livexlive Media in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livexlive Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of Livexlive Media stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.44. Livexlive Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 297.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $32,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 74,599 shares of company stock valued at $181,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 31.2% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 98,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

