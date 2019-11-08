Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. Livent had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Livent updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-0.11 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.44-0.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. 54,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,364. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Bank of America cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura set a $9.00 price target on Livent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

