Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at $61,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Littelfuse by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at $193,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.86.

Littelfuse stock opened at $184.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total transaction of $416,485.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $71,500.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,256 shares of company stock valued at $598,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

