Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $41,080.00 and $36.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,915.28 or 2.48599066 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000449 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001241 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00020881 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,571,995 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

