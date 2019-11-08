Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) versus Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Head to Head Survey

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lincoln National pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Globe Life pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lincoln National and Globe Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln National 0 3 4 0 2.57 Globe Life 1 0 1 0 2.00

Lincoln National presently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.80%. Globe Life has a consensus target price of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.06%. Given Lincoln National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lincoln National is more favorable than Globe Life.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Lincoln National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Lincoln National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Globe Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lincoln National has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lincoln National and Globe Life’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln National $16.42 billion 0.74 $1.64 billion $8.48 7.21 Globe Life $4.30 billion 2.51 $701.47 million $6.13 16.14

Lincoln National has higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life. Lincoln National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globe Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln National and Globe Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln National 4.82% 10.64% 0.58% Globe Life 16.57% 12.21% 3.08%

Summary

Lincoln National beats Globe Life on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities. The Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplace. This segment offers individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; and a range of plan services, including plan recordkeeping, compliance testing, participant education, and trust and custodial services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; and indexed universal life insurance products; and a critical illness rider. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products comprising short and long-term disability, statutory disability and paid family medical leave administration and absence management services, term life, dental, vision and accident, and critical illness benefits and services to the employer marketplace through various forms of employee-paid and employer-paid plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.