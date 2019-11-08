Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.86.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down C$0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting C$30.69. 477,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,029. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.75. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$18.05 and a 12-month high of C$49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.