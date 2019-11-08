Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of DFCH opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.65) on Monday. Distribution Finance Capital has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 million and a P/E ratio of -12.91. The company has a current ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.52.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Finance Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Finance Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.