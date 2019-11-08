Liberum Capital Boosts Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $65.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $51.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of SRC traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $205,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $3,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

