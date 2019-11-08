LHT Achieves Market Capitalization of $127,163.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. LHT has a market capitalization of $127,163.00 and approximately $4,163.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LHT has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005312 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000437 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

