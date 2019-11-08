LGL Group (LGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

Get LGL Group alerts:

Shares of LGL stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. LGL Group has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $37,020.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,602.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,024 shares of company stock valued at $125,171.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.