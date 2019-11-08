Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lexington Realty Trust updated its FY19 guidance to $0.77-0.80 EPS.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. 1,270,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

LXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

