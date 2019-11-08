Leoni (ETR:LEO) Shares Down 5.4%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €12.61 ($14.66) and last traded at €12.79 ($14.87), approximately 350,165 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.52 ($15.72).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Leoni currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.48 ($16.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $427.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.24.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

