LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.76% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 5,519 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $190,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,054,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,365,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 14,684 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $511,884.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,054,069 shares in the company, valued at $106,464,845.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,359 shares of company stock worth $3,122,494 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $677.38 million, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.21. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

