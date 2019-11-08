Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.22

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$46.22 and last traded at C$46.20, with a volume of 54241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.89.

LB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, August 30th. CIBC raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.36.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$244.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$253.30 million. Research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7500003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.85%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

