Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target Raised to GBX 784

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 761 ($9.94) to GBX 784 ($10.24) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LAND has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 915.70 ($11.97).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 893.20 ($11.67) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 892.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 852.30. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 983.20 ($12.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 15,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total value of £116,963.84 ($152,833.97).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.