Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LANC. Sidoti set a $154.00 target price on Lancaster Colony and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.43. 97,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,588. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $133.77 and a 1 year high of $194.38. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.04.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Neeli Bendapudi sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $251,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,490,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,027 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,728,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,729,000. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

