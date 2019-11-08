Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

NYSE:KR opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. Kroger’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $41,648.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,578,570.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,323 shares of company stock worth $3,537,389. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

