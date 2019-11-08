Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,537 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of FleetCor Technologies worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.87. 24,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,846. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $304.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $340.00 target price on FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.22.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

