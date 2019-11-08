Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $19.64 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.30% of Columbia Sportswear worth $19,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.53. 8,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

