Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,240 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.46% of Hamilton Lane worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 578.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,104. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.71 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

HLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, major shareholder Hartley R. Rogers sold 78,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $4,708,144.56. Insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

