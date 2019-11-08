Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells $422,700.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $422,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,420.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $86.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $666.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.17 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kirby by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Kirby by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens raised Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

