Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Director Anne C. Kronenberg Purchases 2,293 Shares

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Director Anne C. Kronenberg bought 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,944.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KNSL traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $87.75. 2,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $108.28. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $78.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

