Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given a $6.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KGC. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

KGC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036,858. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of -0.05. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $877.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

