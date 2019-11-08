Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,134,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,479 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $23,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 174.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 24.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 19.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

KIM stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

