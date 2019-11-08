Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.25. 108,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $106.43 and a one year high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

