Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million.

NYSE KRP remained flat at $$14.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 151,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,604. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $337.14 million, a PE ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 1.44. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor bought 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,145.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Adams III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,873. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,160 shares of company stock worth $221,509. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

