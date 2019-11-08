Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $17.82 on Friday. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $395.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

