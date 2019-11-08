Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $17.82 on Friday. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $395.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.
Kimball Electronics Company Profile
Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
