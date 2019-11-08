KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $39.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 102.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $171,936.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 657,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 428,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

