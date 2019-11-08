KeyCorp Comments on Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

DOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $18.14. 3,383,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $19.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

In related news, insider John W. Lucey purchased 2,900 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $136,867 and have sold 15,000 shares valued at $268,250. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 91,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 304,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

