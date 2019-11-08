KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Shares of EGP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,811. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.41. Eastgroup Properties has a twelve month low of $87.69 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 508.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 112,071 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1,090.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 96,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 81.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,270,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $60,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,355. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.72000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

